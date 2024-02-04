JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$115.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.34. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.