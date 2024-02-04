JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.02

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.02 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 128.91 ($1.64). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.60), with a volume of 316,377 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.59. The stock has a market cap of £372.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,150.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($16,018.31). 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

