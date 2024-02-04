Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $757.27 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

