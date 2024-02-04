Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kearny Financial

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.