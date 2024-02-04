Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.64.

Kennametal stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

