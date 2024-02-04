Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.41

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and traded as low as $40.49. Kering shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 374,407 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPRUY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

