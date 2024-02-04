Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,801 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $275.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

