Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 14,274 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NVO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $116.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.