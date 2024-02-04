Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

