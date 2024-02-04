Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,575 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

