Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.