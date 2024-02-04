KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $134.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.62 or 0.99977110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00174504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01663893 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

