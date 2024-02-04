Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) vs. Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kingswood Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Lifezone Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingswood Acquisition and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 161.49%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 82.8% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A -47.98% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Kingswood Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

