KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.84. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

