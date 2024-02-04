KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 704,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

ABCB stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

