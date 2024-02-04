KLR Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $107.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

