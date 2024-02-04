KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $510.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

