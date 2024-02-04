KLR Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $183.26 and a one year high of $301.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.61.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

