KLR Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

