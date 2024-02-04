KLR Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Software by 190.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

