KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $1,224.34 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,284.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,092.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

