KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

