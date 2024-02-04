KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.