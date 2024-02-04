Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.8 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.