L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. HNI accounts for 1.4% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

