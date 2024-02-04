L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,728 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. International Seaways accounts for about 0.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227,480 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 126.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE INSW opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

