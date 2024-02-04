L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,305 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA opened at $18.20 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

