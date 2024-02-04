L2 Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $604.32 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

