L2 Asset Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,057 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,170,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NTAP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

