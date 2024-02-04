L2 Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $354.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.62 and its 200-day moving average is $343.03.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
