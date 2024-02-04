L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $154,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

