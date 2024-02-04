L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $552.05 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.