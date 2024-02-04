L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

