L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 107,365 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,365 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

