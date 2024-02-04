L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

