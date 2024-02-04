L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.400-12.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7 billion-$21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.5 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.29.

LHX opened at $207.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

