Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $838.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

