Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.59).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.26) target price on the stock.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,259.15). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 651 ($8.28) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 673.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -793.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,756.10%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

