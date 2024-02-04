Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises approximately 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of AutoNation worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.7 %

AutoNation stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 414,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

