Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 9,963 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2,879.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cable One by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $41.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.01. 123,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $500.00 and a one year high of $837.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

