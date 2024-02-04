Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE PRGO remained flat at $32.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.73 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

