Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 219,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 403,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

