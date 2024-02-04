Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 72,453 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 281,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

