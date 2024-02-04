Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,963 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

