Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 139,029 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 224,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

