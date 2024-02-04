Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 139,029 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
DPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 224,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.09.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.