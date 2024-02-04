Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,976 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 4,161,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.