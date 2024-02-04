Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 371.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of Freshpet worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $88.50. 477,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,004. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

