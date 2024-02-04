Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.33 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 411,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

