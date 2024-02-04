Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.51 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.33% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,580,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. 207,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,684. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

