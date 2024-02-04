Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.85 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brinker International by 63.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,953. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

